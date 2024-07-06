Secure your presence at our EVENT that will take place on the date described above.

At the end of the workshop the participants will also have the opportunity to make a selection on soccer/football teams conform our rules and regulations and test their own luck and knowledge within our network . Such events are made for us to stay more connected, spend a better time together. The primary goal of these events is to foster the exchange of knowledge, promote networking opportunities, and facilitate detailed discussions on interesting topics and to get knowing our selves better and not the last, the opportunity to test the luck and knowledge about sports.

Get access to 1 day pass that comes with a lot of benefits and opportunities besides the unforgettable experiences. Beside learning, meditating and the access to the benefits of a member once you become one. NETWORKING HUB . TODAY where you can WIN in the online world, where the people get connected and enjoy their time spent. We will also present a general overview on how things work and how to chose selections and we will inform you with the rules and regulation so you can address your questions and participate. We will introduce you into the process and other interesting opportunities that comes along with this seminar and why to choose NETWORKING HUB . TODAY and build a better future and a more enjoyable time spent. We will guide you step by step and answer your questions.

After the purchase the membership access you will receive an email with the coordinates, date and time when and how to participate and predict by email. Watch tight for the email and do not omit it. The purchase is final and a non-refundable at any time despite if you attend it or not. Thank you for choosing to network with us. Enjoy your journey!